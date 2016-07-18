​Filippo Lombardi: Switzerland is ready to play a mediating role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Switzerland is ready to play a mediating role by inviting delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) to discuss prospects of settlement of the Karabakh problem.

Report informs citing News.am, the head of the Swiss delegation to the OSCE PA Filippo Lombardi said.

"We all are very concerned at the possible escalation of the conflict. It is the so-called ‘frozen’ conflict, but such conflicts, unfortunately, sometimes become ‘hot spots’. Both sides suffer casualties, and with no international monitoring it is impossible to say who is responsible for the murders. Our position is that both countries, both peoples, both presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan need to meet and try to come to a new dialogue in order to overcome this impasse", - added the head of the Swiss delegation.

The Swiss diplomat said that a proposal of the delegation headed by him within the framework of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is that Switzerland is ready to play a mediating role by inviting the delegation of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to discuss prospects of settlement of the Karabakh problem: "We can also involve the Georgian delegation. Switzerland wants to play a mediating role but does not intend to compel sides to the peace".