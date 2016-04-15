​Facts of abuse of of Azerbaijani servicemen' dead bodies by Armenians unveiled

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The facts of abuse of dead bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers by Armenians have been revealed.

Report informs, it was said in a statement of Azerbaijan to the OSCE, read out at the 1092nd meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on April 14.

"On April 9, 2016, ICRC facilitated the return of the bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers from the Armenian side. Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a forensic examination recorded numerous signs of abuse on them, including injuries by blunt objects, skull injuries, fractures, etc."

The investigation was launched on these facts, in accordance with the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was said in a statement of Azerbaijani representative.

The statement noted that guilt for the provocation that led to outbreak of large-scale military operations, lies on the Armenian side. "Provocation initiated by Armenians aimed at undermining peace process which was conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group", - said in a statement.