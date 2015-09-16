F.Sinirlioglu: Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is an open violation of international law

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is an open violation of international law and the main threat to regional security."

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu said at today's joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

"Armenia first of all should be interested in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I don't know how long Yerevan will be able to continue this conflict. If Armenia still wants stability and development, should not proceed from the position of 'frozen conflict'."

F.Sinirlioglu said that, Turkey supports and possibly stimulates activity of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"This conflict should be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Continuation of the conflict is unacceptable", said the Turkish minister and expressed his confidence in the change of the status quo.