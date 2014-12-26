​Expert: Russia realizes who is master of situation in the region

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict depends on the efforts of the country, the consolidation of power and political elites in Azerbaijan, said political scientist Ilgar Velizade to Report, commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the current year.

In 2014, the current priorities for the settlement of the conflict were determined. In particular, the deterioration of the situation on the front line showed that Azerbaijan considers military option to resolve the conflict as a priority, focusing attention at increase of the country's defense, says Velizade.

The expert said the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is primarily dependent on the efforts of the country, the consolidation of power and political elites of Azerbaijan.

"Against the backdrop of the political turbulence in the world in the context of Ukrainian events, we clearly understand that a lot of things depend not on collective action and international mediation, but on the efforts made by the country itself, the consolidation of power and political elite, the country's power to cope with the risks that fall to its share.

In the case of Azerbaijan, this risk is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said.

He stressed the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, which was implemented during the active military exercises at the Russian base in Gyumri, Armenia.

You mean that Shoygu preferred to be in Baku than in Yerevan or Gyumri. This shows that Russia realizes who is the master of the situation in the region today and with whom to build a constructive relationship, says Velizade.

Touching upon the prospects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the political scientist noted that, unfortunately, they are uncertain.

If we analyze the position of Armenia, nothing can be said about the prospects: no progress, no structural applications have been done, said the expert.

He expressed the opinion that, nevertheless. the destructive policy of the Armenian leadership can be traced, "some absurd statements, threats were made during the escalation of the conflict and the negotiation processes in Paris, and Sochi".

The political scientist noted that such statements show that, unfortunately, the Armenian side is not configured to a positive solution of the conflict.

We can do nothing, except preparing for the worst, and, moreover, there is a need to realize small potential for peace talks. This policy can be concluded by our military budget for next year, which was more than the current military budget, summed Velizade.