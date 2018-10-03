Expert: International community should impose sanctions on Armenia

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ International community should impose sanctions on Armenia for occupation of Azerbaijani territories, expert, professor of international law at the University of Bochum Hans-Joachim Heintze told Report.

According to the expert, though the OSCE Minsk Group which deals with the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has very strong instruments of influence, it does not show enough will and desire to settle this problem.

"Unfortunately, we still face this problem. It cannot continue this way, because the conflict poses a threat to international security. I hope that the Minsk Group will be able to play a greater role in conflict settlement," the expert said.