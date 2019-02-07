Expert: I hope this time Armenia will abandon populism

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan keeps supporting the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Azerbaijani political scientist, MGIMO graduate Mustafa Gurbanli said.

"I think the country's leadership believes that we will be able to find a solution to this complicated issue. If there was no confidence in the diplomatic success, we would have not sit at the negotiating table for a second. Azerbaijan has a strong army and high combat spirit. During the April war Azerbaijan demonstrated it clearly and Armenia finally realized that the Azerbaijani army is equipped with everything that is needed to fulfill any combat task," he said.

Gurbanli noted that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's govertnment also realizes this.

"And I think this time Armenia will abandon populism and by taking a reality check, will make the only right decision which passes through the liberation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan," he said.