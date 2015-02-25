Exhibition on Khojaly genocide opened in Turkish parliament

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ After Istanbul, Brussels and the Hague, the exhibition of things and photos on Khojaly genocide called "Three generations of a genocide" ws opened in Ankara - Mustafa Necati House of Culture under the auspices of the Turkey Grand National Assembly. Report was told by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. Besides the Azerbaijani and Turkish media representatives, the officials also attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition organized by the Association of Turkey-Azerbaijan (TURKAZDER) with the support of the Turkey Center for International Relations and Strategic Studies (TURKSAM) and the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will last till March 1.