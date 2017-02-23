Astana launches exhibition dedicated to world genocides

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Astana hosts a photo-exhibition "For a world free of genocide" organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

"On February 22, European countries marking the Day of Victims of Crime. It is known that, genocide is the most serious form of crime. No wonder, it is considered to be crimes against humanity that have no statute of limitations. We, as a member of the Council of Europe, could not ignore this date and this day was organized an exhibition of photographs, which shows the largest genocides in the world", Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov told.

The ambassador also recalled the statement of Kazakh poet Olzhas Suleimenov about the Khojaly tragedy: "After the Holocaust, the whole world thought we got rid of the crime of genocide. Unfortunately, subsequent events, including the Khojaly in Azerbaijan that took place in 1992, we have shown that this has not yet happened."

R. Mammadov stressed that the knowledge of the history of own people and the nations will help prevent any aggression. He added that, given the shortage of understanding and harmony among the peoples of the world through such measures, it is necessary to prevent any manifestation of genocide and tragedy.

Candles were lit in memory of the victims of the genocide, which are installed on a table covered with red carnations.

The exhibition hall is divided into four sections, dedicated to genocides in Cambodia (1975 - 1979), Rwanda (1984), Khojaly (1992) and the Holocaust (1941-1945).

The event was attended by deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, intellectuals and media.