US Ambassador: Exchange of hostages between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step to build confidence

The United States, as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group, was very pleased to be able to host the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told Report.

"I was delighted to see subsequent of that meeting that two parties were able to exchange some detainies. Exactly this kind of small confidence building, majors and steps can help to build trust that will be needed in order to tackle the very difficult issues that remain and reach the a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. And our goal is to support parties to do just that," he said.

Notably, the last meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs took place in Washington on June 20 this year.