Ex-president of Armenia complained about lack of equipment in the army

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani army brought a lot of trouble to the Armenian armed forces in the night.

Report informs, Armenia's former president Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with 2rd.am.

"For over two years the enemy army brought a lot of trouble at night, because it was maintained with all necessary equipment. What has prevented us to equip our army with a sufficient night vision devices, thermal imagers, night sights, means of communication, personal protective equipment?" R.Kocharyan stressed.

R.Kocharyan also said that the commander staff still controls the fight by using cell phone: "It is not normal, when the commander controls the fight by using cell phone, it's also not normal when the army point has no night sights or enough body armors designed for personnel."