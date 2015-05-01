European Union doesn't recognize the "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Union doesn't recognize the so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, a statement released today by the EU declares: "In view of reports about 'parliamentary elections' in Nagorno-Karabakh on 3 May, we reiterate that the European Union, we reiterate that the European Union does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which they are being held. These procedures cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or impact on the negotiation process".

"The EU firmly supports the OSCE Minsk Group, and its Co-Chairs’ efforts to progress beyond the status quo and bring about comprehensive peace negotiations. The EU stands ready to further support efforts, aimed at early peaceful resolution of the conflict", the statement says.