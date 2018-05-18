European Parliamentarian: Visiting Nagorno-Karabakh and trying to portray it as an official trip is not acceptable

© Sajjad Kareem Facebook https://report.az/storage/news/deb3efa5db6e79c537b93dcb673b57db/1e8e2fa0-3387-49dc-8377-8b1751a14f19_292.jpg

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conservative MEP who co-chairs the EU-Azerbaijan parliamentary co-operation committee Sajjad Karim criticized his colleagues who illegally visit the conflict zone of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the Euractiv, in particular, he noted the visit of the European Parliamentarian Lars Adaktusson to Nagorno Karabakh.

“When you have a situation where MEPs are going to Nagorno-Karabakh and trying to portray that they are there officially on behalf of the European Parliament, this is not acceptable. It’s not acceptable to us as a European Parliament let alone to Azerbaijan,” says Karim.

European Parliamentarian also noted the development of Azerbaijan and, in particular, Baku noting that the capital has the opportunity to be a real transport hub and a link between east and west, north and south.

“It’s certainly in Europe’s interest to be part of the attainment of those ambitions, but of course the regional situation is the regional situation and it will be a great pity if negative forces are unleashed that either slow that down or prevent it from happening,” says Karim.