European Parliament hosts event devoted refugee women in conflict zones

Paris. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Conference and virtual photo exhibition "Break the silence I am a woman and victim in conflict" was held at the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.

Western Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Mission to the EU Fuad Isgandarov, Pakistani Ambassador to Belgium Naghmana Hashimi, MEPs Heidi Hautala, Wajid Khan and other officials.

The conference, held under patronage of the EU Parliament lawmaker Sajjad Kerim, with organization of the European Caucasus House, focused on damages caused to people, especially women by conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Kashmir of Pakistan and Rakhine region of Myanmar Muslims as well as violence against refugee women.

Bitter fates of Azerbaijani refugee women and children, as well as difficult situation after the conflict was demonstrated to the conference participants through virtual exhibition of photographs by Rafig Gambarov, Mahammad Ismayilov, Oleg Litvin, Elnur Babayev, Khalid Asgarov, Mirnaib Hasanoghlu and other Azerbaijani photographers.

Members of the European Parliament said they will do their best for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and will make more efforts to attract their colleagues to the conflict settlement.

