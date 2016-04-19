 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​European Commission President urges parties to Karabakh conflict to respect ceasefire

    Juncker: We need to stop firing

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission President urged the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to respect ceacefire.

    Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, answering questions in the framework of the PACE session in Strasbourg.

    "We need to stop firing and respect the ceasefire," said Juncker.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi