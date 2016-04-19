​European Commission President urges parties to Karabakh conflict to respect ceasefire

https://report.az/storage/news/4f887ca9834d57ecb00517c3ee0f6ec0/daa746ce-d90d-4712-b999-8b7ed3c23f0e_292.jpg
Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission President urged the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to respect ceacefire.
Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, answering questions in the framework of the PACE session in Strasbourg.
"We need to stop firing and respect the ceasefire," said Juncker.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author