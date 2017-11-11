EU: We fully trust Minsk Group's activity in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union fully relies on the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, the statement by the EU Delegation to the OSCE says.

"The European Union once again declares that it is committed to the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The European Union will closely cooperate with the sides in promoting stability and prosperity as well as democracy and rule of law in the region, in particular within the Eastern Partnership program", the statement said.