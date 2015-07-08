EU Special Representative: Peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no alternative

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Herbert Salber. Report informs citing Armenian media, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry declares.

During the meeting the sides discussed the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to advance the negotiation process around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Herbert Salber stressed that, the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative, and reiterated the EU support for negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group format.