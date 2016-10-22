 Top
    EU Special Representative: I hope April clashes will not recur

    Compliance with Truce is a very important component of the peace talks

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Union hopes that after the April events on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops will respect a truce. Report informs citing the Armenian media, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Gerber Salber told journalists in Yerevan.

    "Unfortunately, the truce was rudely broken, and I think that there will be a chance to prevent a similar clashes happened in April, since the observance of the truce is a very important component of the peace talks. I hope April clashes will not recur", - Salber said.

    Notably, EU Special Representative will also pay a three-day visit to Azerbaijan on October 25.

