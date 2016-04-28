EU representative: "It is very important not to violate the ceasefire"

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union supports the peaceful resolution of all conflicts, because a victim in a conflict is a great tragedy."

Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

"EU High Representative Federica Mogherini also said that the status quo is not acceptable and not permanent. We are supporting the peaceful solution to the conflict, as well as the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group. One of the priorities of the European Union is supporting the work of the Minsk Group.

It is very important not to violate the ceasefire. We will try, the co-chairs to call on both sides to discuss the issue", she added.