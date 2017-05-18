EU report: Karabakh conflict needs early political settlement in accordance with international law

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution and needs an early political settlement in accordance with the international law."

Report informs, says today’s joint EU report on the implementation of the European Neighborhood Policy Review.

The report notes that five of the six eastern partner countries of the EU are affected by conflicts.

"The EU continues to support a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where status quo is unsustainable," report says.

The report calls upon the parties to observe the ceasefire regime and to continue substantive talks on establishment of peace under auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group: "Frequent visits of the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) to the region are supporting the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' efforts and ongoing peacebuilding activities and are a demonstration of the EU interest and stake in the peaceful resolution of this protracted conflict," document says.