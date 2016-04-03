EU High Representative: Reports of heavy fighting along the line of contact are deeply worrying

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The EU High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini issued a statetment on the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs.

"Reports of heavy fighting along the line of contact are deeply worrying.



I call on the parties to stop the fighting immediately and observe the cease-fire. The sides must show restraint and avoid any further actions or statements that could result in escalation"- the statement said.



"The European Union deplores the loss of life, in particular the reports of civilian casualties and deaths.



The European Union fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the three Co-Chairs. We expect both sides to respect strictly the ceasefire, refrain from the use of force and resume efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict"- Mogherini said.