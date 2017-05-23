EU High Representative: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs an early political settlement

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs an early political settlement in accordance with international law."

Report informs, the EU High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has said at a press conference in Brussels following the meeting of the EU-Armenia Cooperation Council.

She stressed that the status quo is unsustainable.

“The European Union continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs”, Mogherini added.