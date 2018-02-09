EU High Representative: Karabakh conflict still a very serious challenge

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is still a very serious challenge”.

Report informs, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini said at a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov following the 15th meeting of the European Union-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council in Brussels.

She welcomed the resumption of the high-level dialogue in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva, and called on the parties to intensify negotiations and reduce tensions on the contact line.

"The status quo is unstable, and the conflict has no military solution. It is necessary to achieve political solution within the framework of international law”, she said.

Mogherini stressed that the EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and measures on building confidence.