EU Commissioner and Armenian FM discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement, Johannes Khan discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the sides underlined the importance of creating favorable conditions for the progress of the negotiation process for the settlement of the conflict.

Discussions were held on the meeting of foreign ministers of EU Eastern Partnership program member states to be held on June 22 in Minsk.

Notably, Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is on a working visit in Brussels.