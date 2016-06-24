EU ambassador: 'Karabakh conflict may have consequences for Europe and Eurasia'

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may have consequences for the wider security sector, even for Europe and Eurasia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the head of the European Union Delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Peter Switalski said, speaking at the International Conference on "Local roots of the global world."

"The situation is very fragile. Let us hope that we are witnessing progress in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the progress, which was launched at a summit in Vienna", said Switalski. The diplomat expressed hope that tangible results will be registered in terms of confidence-building measures, mechanisms to investigate incidents on the contact line and visible progress towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.