Erdoğan: We must raise question of Armenia's occupation policy at all international platforms

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We must raise question of the occupation policy of Armenia at all international platforms".

Report informs, said the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 13th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, speaking about the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

Erdoğan said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasts for a long time and efforts undertaken to resolve this conflict for over 20 years have failed. According to him if joint actions will be carried out within the framework of ECO and the United Nations in this direction, it will be possible to achieve tangible results in this regard..

Erdoğan also touched upon the issue of terrorism in Afghanistan. He called for the unification of the forces to defeat terrorism in the country.

"Turkey is fighting against a number of terrorist organizations, such as the YPG, PKK, FETÖ etc. We must put an end to terrorism", said the President of Turkey.