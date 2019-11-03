Enemy violates ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.