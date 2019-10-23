Enemy violates ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.