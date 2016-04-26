Embassy of Azerbaijan: Article in the New York Times doesn't reflect realities of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The plight of hundreds of thousands of displaced Azerbaijanis and the cultural significance of Karabakh for Azerbaijan’s culture found no place in your article published in The New York Times.

Report informs, it was said in comments of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington, published in The New York Times, to David Kramer's article “Amid the War Zone of an Ethnic Conflict, a Cosmopolitan Oasis Flourishes", which was published in the newspaper earlier.

Your article uses the Armenian diaspora’s involvement in Karabakh apparently to differentiate the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict from similar territorial conflicts in the post-Soviet era.

Perhaps a closer look at Armenia’s own de facto loss of state sovereignty, as well as its economic and demographic decline, would be in order", noted in the comments of the Azerbaijani Embassy.