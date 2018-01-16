 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    He also will meet with Armenia's Edward Nalbandyan

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Foreign Minister of Armenia.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). 

    On January 18, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russian Federation) and Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan in Krakow, Poland. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meetings.

