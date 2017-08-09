 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Armenian counterpart in September

    The agenda of the meeting includes discussion of Karabakh conflict settlement

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandyan will meet in New York in the second half of September.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan said.

    According to him, agenda of the meeting includes issues of advancement of negotiation process on the Karabakh conflict settlement.

