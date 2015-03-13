Elmar Mammadyarov received rapporteur of the PACE

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Robert Walter, rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the context of the preparation of his report on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on settlement of the conflict.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlining the inadmissibility of efforts to alter the internationally recognized borders of states by use of force noted that for the resolution of the conflict, first and foremost, the armed forces of Armenia has to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.