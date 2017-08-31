Mammadyarov: Presence of Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories main cause of violence in conflict zone

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/bfc5849ce0587f14906d455bba88bf6b/2f3e5775-319d-4246-9d9f-5d991a6c2d09_292.jpg

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ “It is already the third decade that Armenia – a member of the EaP has been using force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another member of the EAP and continues to keep the one-fifth of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories under military occupation.”

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Visegrad Group (V4) and the Eastern Partnership countries.

He highlighted that Armenia carried out notorious ethnic cleansing on all seized lands of Azerbaijan which totally contradicts to the code of conduct adopted in Europe and the world. The unlawful presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan remains the main cause of violence in the conflict zone and is the major impediment to political settlement of the conflict.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted in November, the Eastern Partnership Summit will take place: “EAP Summit in November is an important event and we believe that the negotiations on the text of the Summit Declaration should be started at the earliest convenience. We expect upcoming Brussels Summit Declaration to capture united and coherent approach to the settlement of conflicts, as well as reflecting on negative impacts of existing conflicts for full-scale implementation of EaP objectives.

It is an absolute necessity that the key principles enshrined in the Global Strategy for the EU’s Foreign and Security Policy, particularly those pertaining to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders of states are equally respected by all participating states. Only living up to the principles identified as the key elements of the European security order will determine the EU’s credibility and influence it for the years ahead."