Elmar Mammadyarov: “Occupation policy deprives Armenia of opportunities for economic growth and trade in the region”

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Maintaining security and stability is a crucial prerequisite in achieving inclusive digital development in Eurasia. But in the current realities ongoing occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia impedes and narrows our possibilities for developing full-fledged regional cooperation and thus achieving sustainable development not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region as a whole, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at Annual Meeting of the New Champions held by the World Economic Forum Inclusive Digital Development in Eurasia panel.

Report informs that, according to the Minister, this occupation policy also deprives Armenia itself of its opportunities for economic growth and trade in the region: “Thus, we still cannot use the full potential of our region to advance to a more inclusive, comprehensive economic cooperation”.

Mammadyarov said that rapid development of new technologies provides new opportunities to people and to countries in the economic and social areas. But apart from that it also brings new challenges and threats such as cyber-attacks and job losses. While facing these challenges governments have large responsibilities. They should properly assess the situation and take necessary measures to prevent the citizens from these treats.