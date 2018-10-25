Elmar Mammadyarov: "Nikol Pashinyan should think before issuing a statement on Karabakh"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3bd12d6ae34a0f12d09bd281a753b797/9506f8a5-335c-49d3-ab25-4eb4ae92fab5_292.jpg

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It is necessary to read the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. It is clearly stated there that Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the conflict and negotiate between themselves," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said while commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements on Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Report, the minister said it is not the first time that Pashinyan declares Nagorno-Karabakh conflict a party to the conflict.

Mammadyarov underlined that it is necessary to get ready before holding any negotiations: "Or when making a statement one should know what he is talking about. First of all, there are documents. It is necessary to read the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. It is clearly stated there that Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the conflict and there are negotiations between them. As for the Nagorno-Karabakh community, both countries are concerned parties. If they are concerned, there is also an Azerbaijani community there."