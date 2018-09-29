Elmar Mammadyarov discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with UN Secretary General

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on 28 September 2018, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Recalling with appreciation his visits to Baku and meetings with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Secretary General asked to convey his greetings and best wishes to the President of Azerbaijan. A.Guterres highly valuing the effective actions carried out in all directions under the leadership of the Head of State of Azerbaijan, especially emphasized implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level and promotion of intercultural dialogue.

Minister Mammadyarov thanking the Secretary General for sincere reception, invited him to attend the Non-Aligned Movement Summit meeting to be held in Baku on 14-15 June, 2019.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the Minister briefed the Secretary General on the latest status of the negotiations over the conflict settlement and the recent meeting held with Armenian foreign minister with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Minister stressed the necessity of intensification of substantive negotiations as it was mentioned in the statement of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

A.Guterres said that he supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group on the conflict settlement and underlined the readiness of the UN agencies and personally himself to contribute to the development of peace process.

The sides had broad exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest and other issues of UN agenda.