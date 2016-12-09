Elmar Mammadyarov discusses Karabakh conflict settlement with Herbert Salber

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov has met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber in the framework of the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The minister informed EU Special Representative on current state of the negotiation process on settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He added that illegal existence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is main cause of tension in the conflict zone and remains as main obstacle to a political solution to the conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.