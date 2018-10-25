 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov: Co-Chairs will travel to the region next week

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/  "OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will travel to the region next week," Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters. 

    According to Report, the minister noted that another meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned by the end of this year: "There is no exact information about the date and venue for the meeting. The co-chairs will discuss this issue during their visit to the region."

