Elmar Mammadyarov: “Armenia settled hundreds of Syrian-Armenians in territories of Azerbaijan”

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ “There are continuous attempts to exploit suffering of refugees from the Middle East in some ulterior interests under the pretext of making contribution to overcoming of the refugee crisis. Since the deterioration of the situation in Syria, Armenia has been encouraging Syrian-Armenians to settle in the occupied Azerbaijani territories”.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the International Conference on the Victims of Ethnic and Religious Violence in the Middle East.

Minister stressed that, according to various reports, hundreds of Syrian-Armenians have been settled in these territories of Azerbaijan. The intention behind this resettlement policy, which is a grave violation of international law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention and Additional Protocols, is to prevent Azerbaijani IPDs from returning to their homes and to secure annexation of the occupied territories. Indeed, while the international community is focused on searching for the ways out of the crisis in Syria, it is deeply disturbing that sufferings of this country’s population are being utilized to further complicate peace efforts in another region. This is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated.