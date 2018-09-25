Elmar Mammadyarov: "Armenia is now trying to associate other countries with the illegal occupation"

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and ensuring the return of the refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes will not only contribute to peace and security in the South Caucasus but also enhance full-fledged intra-regional cooperation," Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said speaking at the informal meeting of the Ministers' Council of the OIC member-states held in New York.

According to Report, he noted that maintaining security and stability is a crucial component in building successful society and regional cooperation.

"Regrettably, since our last meeting stability and security in our region became even more fragile, new conflict hotbeds emerged and prospects of the region’s development were seriously compromised.

"Unfortunately, Armenia continues its occupation of 20% of the Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories thus undermining the regional security and stability as well as impedes full-fledged regional cooperation. Armenia went even further in its aggression policy now trying to associate other countries with the illegal occupation through attracting businesses, trade and investments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"It is very important for our cooperation, that all countries are aware of such intentions of Armenia and reject any type of social, economic and cultural involvement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. I call all ECO Member States to prevent any attempts to engage in trade, economic and investment activities in or with the regime on occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"What is our take on this transport and trade issues? What can guide us on those objectives? Well, we have the Islamabad Summit Declaration and, most recently, the Dushanbe Communique. All the points, which I have mentioned in my remarks, are there. We don’t simply need to reflect on them, we actually should put them into a reality."