Elmar Mammadyarov: "Armenia deliberately destroyed our material culture monuments "

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "For more than twenty years, Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan were occupied by Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of this occupation, more than a million of our citizens' most fundamental human rights were violated and they had to live as refugees and internally displaced persons. On our initiative, UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict made a decision on the protection of cultural property in the occupied territories. Unfortunately, Armenia did not fulfill the UN Security Council resolutions or the requirements of this decision adopted by UNESCO,"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his speech in TURKSOY Member States' fifth meeting of National Commission and Committees for UNESCO in Baku, Report informs.

He stated, Armenia deliberately destroyed all of our material culture monuments, as well as, ransacked the museums in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied surrounding regions: "There is nothing more terrible in the world than the destruction of cultural monuments established for thousands of years, religious monuments, cultural heritage, also, killing of innocent people. We should resolutely continue our efforts on the protection of our cultural heritage, the expansion of opportunities for cooperation in introducing them to the world and leaving common cultural heritage for future generations by the help of TURKSOY and UNESCO", said Azerbaijani foreign minister.