Elmar Mammadyarov: Armenia again tries to undermine negotiations process with provocative actions

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia again tries to undermine negotiations process with its provocative actions. April events showed once again that the presence of Armenian troops in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is the main cause of the tension."

Report informs, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated in his article on the crucial role of the foreign policy strategy in strengthening of the independence of Azerbaijan and increasing international influence of the country.

The minister stated that in 1993, the UN Security Council has adopted resolutions No. 822, 853, 874 and 884 and condemned use of force against Azerbaijan and the occupation of its territories.

Instead of negotiating in good faith, Armenia openly undermines all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

These concerning facts were reaffirmed by the OSCE fact-finding mission.

Moreover, Armenia tries to distract attention from the main and substantive issues of the peace process to technical aspects of the cease-fire as well as periodically commits military provocations.

During the attacks, 34 cities and villages of Azerbaijan were heavily damaged.

Armenia's aggressive policy can never succeed. Nagorno Karabakh region was and will be an integral part of Azerbaijan. Relevant resolutions of the International law and Security Council also require this.

In the framework of the international awareness measures on Armenian aggressive policy and its consequences, active works are underway for recognition of the Khojaly genocide in the international arena. Diplomacy of attack, set by President Ilham Aliyev on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, will be decisively and principally continued in the future."

"One day Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh will live again together in Azerbaijan in peace", he added.