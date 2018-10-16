Elmar Mammadyarov: After the upcoming elections in Armenia it will be more clear whether Armenia is ready for peace and stability

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7d391f0f9e588548dc96675bf8934bfc/68b64333-6ac2-42bc-bf46-bb9de8e09213_292.jpg

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "After the upcoming elections in Armenia it will be more clear whether Armenia is ready for peace and stability, which firstly means withdrawal of their troops from the Azerbaijan’s lands," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said.

According to Report, the Minister spoke at the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

"Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution is one of the biggest issues for sustainable development of the region. Latest two of my meetings with Armenian counterpart and conversation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Prime Minister of Armenia and what it was heard behind closed doors give us positive impulse on opportunity for moving forward. After the upcoming elections in Armenia it will be more clear whether Armenia is ready for peace and stability, which firstly means withdrawal of their troops from the Azerbaijan’s lands. Azerbaijan on its side, as it was declared on numerous times, is ready to launch substantive and result-oriented talks," the minister said.

Notably, within the framework of the ministerial meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from France Stephan Visconti.