Eldar Samadov: One of Armenian saboteurs kept in Azerbaijan not a prisoner of war

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a court decision on Arsen Bagdasaryan, one of the two Armenian saboteurs kept in Azerbaijan. That person was arrested for a crime committed on the contact line. He is not considered a prisoner of war as he was arrested by a court decision".

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Eldar Samadov told reporters.

He noted that certain works are underway together with international organizations related to another person, Zaver Karapetyan: "This person is still kept in Azerbaijan. The conditions for his detention in line with all international norms and standards. International organizations visit him at any time. Azerbaijan always fulfills its commitments".