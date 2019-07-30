Elchin Guliyev visits border with Armenia and checks combat activity of border units

The head of the State Border Service, Colonel-Colonel Elchin Guliyev checked the combat activity of military units and divisions in Gazakh border guard detachment of State Border Service, which conducts protection and defense of the state border with Armenia, Report informs citing the press service of State Border Service.

Guliyev met with personnel serving at the border checkpoints and reviewed the service and living conditions.

He familiarized with the execution of the instruction given by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the works carried out to create the necessary border protection and defense infrastructure at the state border .

During the meeting with the participation of senior officials of the State Border Service, the necessary instructions were given to increase the combat readiness of the military units and divisions, to provide inviolability of the state border and the security of the personnel.