Chief of SBS visits border and checks combat-related activities

Chief of State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev checked the combat-related activities of military units, met with the personal staff at border checkpoint, viewed service and living conditions in military service in Gazakh district on the state border with Armenia, Report informs citing the State Border Service.

He got familiar with the fulfillment of instructions given by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the works carried out to create the necessary defense infrastructure on the state border.

The military units were set necessary instructions to improve combat readiness at the service meeting held with the participation of senior officials of the Border Troops of the State Border Service and the Gazakh Border Guard.