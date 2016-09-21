Edward Nalbandian met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

https://report.az/storage/news/7d9d5ad923075a03c7eb09a66d914f33/a1b526e3-cfab-472b-bfaa-851a5d7ffaa9_292.jpg
Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has met in New York with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press-service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
The meeting noted an importance of performing the agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author