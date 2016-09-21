 Top
    Edward Nalbandian met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    The meeting noted an importance of performing the agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has met in New York with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press-service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

    The meeting noted an importance of performing the agreements reached at Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.

