ECO countries express concern over unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have expressed concern over the unresolved conflicts in the organization, including Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, saysdeclaration adopted at the end of the 13th ECO summit held in Islamabad, March 1.

"Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict hinders the economic growth and realisation of the full economic potential of the region and impede the development of economic cooperation on regional as well as broader level", the declaratin says.

"Working together, including by positioning the ECO to effectively address these challenges and to seize the opportunities for the collective benefit of the region and its people", document declares.



The declaration also states that the 2nd ECO ICT Ministerial Meeting will be held in Azerbaijan.