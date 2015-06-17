ECHR delivers judgement on the case of Azerbaijani IDPs

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) delivered judgement on the case of Azerbaijani IDPs (İnternally displaced persons).

Report informs citing the press service of the ECHR, the court held that there had been a violation of the rights of internally displaced persons, deprived of access to their property.

The case of Chiragov and Others vs. Armenia is pending at the European Court of Human Rights since April 2005 based on a claim of Azerbaijani IDPs who cannot return to their homes in Lachin region, where they were forced to flee in 1992 as a result of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.