​Draft resolution on "Situation on Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan" included in next UN GA session agenda

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Drafts of resolutions on "Situation on occupied territories of Azerbaijan" and "The prolonged conflicts on GUAM space and their consequences for an international peace, safety and development" are included in the agenda of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, the drafts of resolutions are included in the agenda of current session under 38 and 33 points because they were not discussed during the 68th session of UN General Assembly.

Totally, 170 points were included in the agenda of upcoming session, including such issues as peace and safety, development of Africa, human rights, disarmament, control over drug trafficking, advancement of women, fight against the international terrorism etc.

The official opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly will take place in New York on September 16.

The United Nations General Assembly is the principal advisory body of the UN. Representatives of all member states are involved, each of them has one vote. Decisions on important questions, such as the issues on peace and security or reception of new members demand the majority in two thirds of votes. Decisions on other issues are made by the simple majority. Annually during the period from September to December the hard work of session of Assembly is conducted. Then they hold meetings if there is a need.