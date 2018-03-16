Dodon: I hope progress will be achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/407eda686ff751c78b6701b8a1d9d3d8/2fbbc952-d6c7-4e06-ad3b-bcf98f72ce86_292.jpg

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ I hope a compromise solution will be found for Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs, President of Moldova Igor Dodon told journalists.

He noted that he had spoken a lot about this issue with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, because Moldova also faced a similar conflict.

President of Moldova said that he has also visited Armenia: "I hope that progress will be made in the settlement process and a compromise solution will be found that will satisfy all the peoples living in the region," Dodon said.